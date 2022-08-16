Accused murderers of Ezekiel Harry indicted on first-degree murder charges

Yesterday, a Terrebonne Parish grand jury charged the accused killers of Ezekiel Harry, the boy’s mother Maya Jones and her live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with his death.

A judge set bond amounts at $5.1 million each for Jones and Robinson, who are accused of killing two-year-old Ezekiel Harry, placing his body into a duffel bag, and disposing of the body into a trash can on July 12. Jones originally told police the child has been kidnapped.

Jones and Robinson are scheduled for an arraignment hearing Aug. 23. A trial date of Nov. 14 has been set before Judge Jason Dagate.