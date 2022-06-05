Additional charge brought on driver after infant dies as a result of Thibodaux crash

On June 4, 2022, Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash that occurred May 1, 2022, on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Emily Ledet and ultimately her infant child Khalil Ledet.

Emily Ledet was pregnant at the time of the crash. Medical staff were able to deliver Khalil Ledet before the mother succumbed to her injuries.

On May 27, 2022, LSP Troop C was notified by Children’s Hospital of New Orleans that Khalil Ledet had passed away. On June 3, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office informed Troop C a medical examination determined the cause of death for the infant was related to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Troopers booked Dyer into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on an additional charge of third degree feticide. Dyer Jr. was previously arrested on the charges of vehicular homicide, six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation of a vehicle, establishing of speed zones, and safety belt use.