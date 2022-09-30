Adult Suspect Arrested in Ongoing Homicide Investigation of A Juvenile

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

That night, Thibodaux Police Detectives processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and began working around the clock on the investigation. Through the investigation, a 15-year-old Juvenile Male was learned to be a suspect in the shooting. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the 15-year-old Juvenile Male was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with 1-Count of Second Degree Murder. The juvenile is still being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, pending further court proceedings.

Through further investigation, another 12-year-old Juvenile Male was learned to be a suspect. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the 12-year-old Juvenile was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with 1-Count of Principal to Second Degree Murder. The juvenile is still being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, also awaiting future court proceedings.

As the investigation continues, an adult has been named as a third suspect in the case. Today, September 30, 2022, Talisha Duncan (B/F 39yoa) of Thibodaux was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and was charged with 1-Count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. This charge came after investigators learned of evidence that Ms. Duncan had knowledge of and/or involvement in the crime after it was committed. Ms. Duncan is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $150,000.00 bond.

The incident still remains under investigation and investigators are not ruling out future arrests. The suspected motive is still being withheld at this time, in an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, TPD will update the public accordingly.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.