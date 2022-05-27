Agents arrest Denham Springs man for multiple wildlife violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations on May 16 in Iberville Parish.

Agents cited David A. Cavaretta, 59, for taking alligators from other than approved areas, taking non-game quadrupeds during a closed trapping season, possession of fur bearing animals without a license and violating commercial rules and regulations.

Agents started the investigation on April 24, 2022 of Cavaretta after receiving a tip that he was trapping and harvesting nuisance animals for a chemical plant in Iberville Parish without the proper nuisance animal permits or licenses.

After investigating, it was determined that Cavaretta was operating as a nuisance control operator for the chemical company for several months without any of the required nuisance control operator permits or alligator tags.

Caveretta had also previously been cited and convicted of various alligator hunting violations in 2016.

LDWF agents obtained a search warrant on Cavaretta’s residence, cell phone and taxidermy shop. Agents also obtained an arrest warrant for over 400 counts of violations pertaining to his illegal operations. On May 16, LDWF agents executed the warrants, arrested Cavaretta, and booked him into the Iberville Parish Jail. Further charges may be pending.

Taking alligators from other than approved areas and taking non-game quadrupeds during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Possession of fur bearing animals without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Violating commercial rules and regulations brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Thomas Ashley, Corporal Luke Langley, Sgt. Ezekiel Talbert, Sgt. Dale Wheat and Corporal Chelsea Kling.