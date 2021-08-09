Agents arrest drug dealer in South Lafourche area, police say

LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested a man identified as a mid-level drug dealer in the South Lafourche area. Bryce Arabie, 33 of Cut Off faces several charges following his arrest on Friday.

Narcotics agents began an investigation into Arabie in July 2021 which they identified as a major source of supply of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs in the South Lafourche area. As a result of the investigation, agents secured warrants for his arrest for Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine. They also obtained a search warrant for Arabie’s residence on East 40th Street in Cut Off.

On August 6, 2021, agents arrived at Arabie’s residence to conduct the search. They located Arabie outside the residence where he was immediately taken into custody on the warrants. During the search of the residence, agents located over 291 grams of methamphetamine, 17 doses of Adderall, 3 doses of Oxycodone, a pistol, and nearly $1,400 in cash.

Arabie was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Adderall, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Firearm in presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $196,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.