Agents Arrest Golden Meadow Man for Fishing Violations in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Golden Meadow man for alleged fishing violations in Lafourche Parish on Jan. 17.

Agents arrested Raymond Serigny Jr., 45, for blocking passage of fish, illegal use of a monofilament gill net, selling or purchasing game fish, taking game fish illegally, taking commercial fish or bait species without a commercial fishing license, taking undersized red drum, black drum and spotted seatrout; taking over the limit of red drum and black drum; and fishing without basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

Agents responded to a complaint about Serigny Jr. using an illegal gill net. Agents made contact with Serigny Jr. and found he was actively using a monofilament gill net off a tributary of Bayou Lafourche.

He was in possession of eight red drum, six black drum, four sheepshead, two southern flounder, eight mullet, 15 spotted seatrout and one shad. Seven of the eight red drum and all six of the black drum were undersized.

Serigny Jr. also admitted he planned on selling the game fish he caught. Agents seized the gill net and fish and donated the fish to a local charity.

Agents also learned that Serigny Jr. had an active warrant out for his arrest. Agents arrested Serigny Jr. on a $100,000 bond violation and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Facility.

Taking commercial fish or bait species without a commercial fishing license and blocking the passage of fish brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Illegal use of a monofilament gill net carries a $500 to $750 fine and 15 to 30 days in jail. Possessing over the limit of spotted seatrout, red drum and black drum brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Selling or purchasing game fish brings a $350 to $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Possessing undersized red drum and black drum carries up to a $350 fine for each offense. Fishing without basic fishing and saltwater fishing licenses brings up to a $50 fine for each offense.

Serigny Jr. may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.

Agents participating in the case are Agent Kyle Volentine, Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Sgt. Stephen Rhodes.