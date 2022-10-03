Agents Arrest Theriot Man for Drug Possession in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Theriot man for alleged illegal drug possession in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 25.

Agents arrested Justin Griffin, 36, for illegal possession of a schedule II narcotic and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Agents were on patrol near Oyster Bayou in the Gulf of Mexico when they observed a shrimp vessel. Agents boarded the vessel for a license and compliance check and found Griffin in possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of methamphetamine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Agent Troy Autin, Corporal Jeremy Foret and Sgt. Gerald Sander.