Agents Arrest Theriot Residents on Drug and Commercial Fishing Charges

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for alleged illegal drug and shrimping violations on Sept. 1 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents arrested Hunter Daisy, 29, and Josie Valinsky, 37, both of Theriot, for possession of methamphetamine. Daisy was also arrested for using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license, violation of license revocation, possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents were on patrol near Oyster Bayou when they made contact with Daisy and Valinsky as they were selling shrimp to a recreational fishing vessel. Agents inspected the vessel and found that Daisy did not possess his commercial fishing license and it was under license revocation.

Agents then found methamphetamine and marijuana on board the vessel with drug paraphernalia. Agents also revealed the shrimping nets were over the 72-foot size restriction.

The subjects were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Agents seized two skimmer nets, one 46-foot shrimp vessel on a department seizure order, and approximately 2,500 pounds of white shrimp that were sold.

Violation of license revocation carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license and selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Possession of methamphetamine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Gerald Sander, Corporal Jeremy Foret and Lt. Scott Dupre.