Agents arrest Thibodaux man for DWI on the water

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) on June 25 in St. Martin Parish.

Agents arrested Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, DWIs on the water.

Agents made contact with Terracina around 8 p.m. on June 25 on Four Mile Bayou. Agents detected that Terracina was under the influence. They arrested him and booked him into the Morgan City Jail.

Agents made contact with Broudreaux Jr. around 9:50 p.m. on June 25 on Bayou Magazille. Agents also detected that Boudreaux Jr. was under the influence and booked him into the Morgan City Jail. He was also cited for having improper running lights on his vessel.

The penalties for DWI in a vessel are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. No running lights carries up to a $50 fine.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Scott Dupre, Sgt. Jake Darden, and Corporal Steven Jackson.