Agents Arrest Two Boaters for DWI on the Water in Terrebonne and Assumption Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents arrested two subjects for alleged operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) in Assumption and Terrebonne parishes on June 15.

Agents arrested Austin Rivere, 24, of Napoleonville, on Lake Verret and Tyler Randolph, 29, of Houma, on Falgout Canal for DWI on the water. Randolph was also cited for operating an unregistered vessel.

Agents were on patrol when they made contact with Rivere who was operating a vessel on Lake Verret. Agents detected that Rivere was impaired and arrested and booked him into the Assumption Parish Correctional Facility.

Later that same day, agents on patrol on the Falgout Canal observed Randolph operating a vessel. Agents made contact with Randolph and determined that he was impaired. Agents arrested and booked Randolph into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Operating an unregistered vessel brings up to a $50 fine.

Agents participating in these cases are Sgt. Jeremy Foret, Agent Trevor Benoit, Agent Zachary Bell, Agent Troy Autin, and Agent Austin Anderson.