Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Bow Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited ten subjects for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28.

Agents cited Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, and Asa G. Tibbs, 20, both of Broussard; Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin; Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie; Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington; Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria; Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, and Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, both of Ruston; Megan Buckner, 45, and Larry Lambiotte, 47, both from Vicksburg, Miss.; for possession of pods while bow hunting.

Agents were on patrol along the Mississippi River when they initiated compliance checks on hunters south of Lake Providence. Agents found the subjects in possession of pods while bow hunting. The pods were located in quivers attached to archery equipment.

During the investigation, agents found that Spurgeon harvested an antlerless deer with the use of an arrow fitted with a pod.

Agents seized all of the pods and the antlerless deer in association with the case.

Possession of pods while bow hunting brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Spurgeon may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal James Hagan, Sgt. Wendell Weeks, Agent Logan Pippin and Lt. Wayne Parker.