Agents Cite Galliano Woman for Fishing Violations in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Galliano woman for allegedly violating Spotted Sea Trout regulations in Lafourche Parish on July 18.

Agents cited Dina Borne, 56, for possessing over 50 Spotted Sea Trout and possessing undersized Spotted Sea Trout.

Agents were on patrol in Leeville when they made contact with Borne who was fishing. During the inspection, agents found Borne in possession of 55 Spotted Sea Trout all of which were under the legal size limit of 13 inches.

A licensed angler is allowed to possess 15 Spotted Sea Trout between 13 and 20 inches in length per day with no more than two over the 20-inch max length.

Agents seized the trout and donated them to a local charity.

Possessing over 50 Spotted Sea Trout brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possessing undersized Spotted Sea Trout carries up to a $350 fine.

Borne may also face civil restitution totaling $1,593 for the replacement value of the illegally possessed trout.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Senior Agent Troy Autin.