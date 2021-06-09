Agents Cite Gibson Man for Deer Hunting Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Gibson man for alleged deer hunting violations on June 6 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Brandon M. Delozier, 33, for hunting deer during a closed season and hunting from a public road.

Agents received an anonymous tip about Delozier harvesting a doe on June 1. Agents made contact with Dolozier on June 6 when he confessed to shooting the deer from a public road on June 1.

Agents seized the deer donated it to a local charity. A seizure order was placed on the firearm and vehicle used in the incident.

Hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Delozier may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624.61 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Richard Bean, Corporal Ryan Breaux, and Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux.