Agents Cite Gibson Man for Deer Hunting Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Seacor Power salvage expected to be complete by end of June
June 9, 2021
Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs, other contraband into Terrebonne Parish jail
June 9, 2021

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Gibson man for alleged deer hunting violations on June 6 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Brandon M. Delozier, 33, for hunting deer during a closed season and hunting from a public road.



Agents received an anonymous tip about Delozier harvesting a doe on June 1. Agents made contact with Dolozier on June 6 when he confessed to shooting the deer from a public road on June 1.

Agents seized the deer donated it to a local charity. A seizure order was placed on the firearm and vehicle used in the incident.

Hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.



Delozier may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624.61 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Richard Bean, Corporal Ryan Breaux, and Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux.



Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

June 9, 2021

Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs, other contraband into Terrebonne Parish jail

Read more