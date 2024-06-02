Agents Cite Houma Woman for Oyster Harvesting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Houma woman for alleged oyster harvesting violations on May 24 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Santa Carbajal, 55, for violating oyster logbook and refrigeration sanitation requirements.

Agents were on patrol in Four League Bay when they observed an oyster vessel on a private lease with oysters onboard. Agents stopped the vessel and found Carbajal onboard in possession of numerous sacks of oysters with white tags inside of a non-operational refrigeration unit. Agents also learned that Carbajal failed to properly fill out the oyster harvester logbook.

Oysters with white tags are required to be placed in a working refrigerator within one hour of harvest. Agents seized 164 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water.

Violation of logbook and refrigeration sanitation requirements brings up to a $25 fine for each offense and loss of product.

Agents participating in this case are Sgt. Jake Darden, Agent Joel Rubio and Agent Harry Gaines.