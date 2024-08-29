Agents Cite Montegut Man for Shrimping Violation in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Montegut man for an alleged shrimping violation on Aug. 27 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Percy Dardar III, 43, for leaving a butterfly net unattended.

Agents observed the butterfly net lowered into the water in the fishing position for shrimp and left unattended in Cutoff Canal in Point-aux-Chenes. During the investigation, agents were able to determine that the unattended net belonged to Dardar III.

Agents made contact with Dardar III and he admitted to agents that he placed the net in the canal and left it unattended without a tag. Agents seized the net and returned the contents to the water.

Regulations define an unattended net as any net in the water to which the licensee is not within 200 feet. Leaving a butterfly net unattended brings a $350 to $750 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Agents participating in the case are Agent Cody Salpietra and Agent Troy Autin.