Agents Cite Montegut Man for Shrimping Violations in St. Mary Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Montegut man for alleged shrimping violations in St. Mary Parish on July 27.

Agents cited Paul Guy, 40, for actively skimming for shrimp during a closed shrimping season.

Agents were on patrol in the Atchafalaya Bay near Point Au Fer Island around 11 p.m. when they observed a shrimping vessel actively skimming for shrimp in closed waters.

Agents made contact with the captain who was Guy and found him in possession of 1,100 pounds of shrimp.

Agents seized the shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder. They also seized the two skimmer nets.

Skimming for shrimp during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. In addition to any and all other penalties, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer, and butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer, or butterfly net, only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system, which is accessible to LDWF. The court shall sentence the violator to perform forty hours of community service.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Jake Darden, Agent John Stansbury, Lt. Ryan Breaux and Agent Kyle Volentine.