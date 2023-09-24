Agents Cite Morgan City Man for Alligator Hunting Violation

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Morgan City man for an alleged alligator hunting violation on Sept. 17 in Vermilion Parish.

Agents cited Clifford Roberts, 58, for taking an alligator from an unapproved area.

Agents received a tip about Roberts taking an alligator from an unapproved area just north of Gueydan on Sept. 15. Agents met up with Roberts on Sept. 17 and he admitted to taking the over 10-foot alligator from the unapproved area. Roberts had an alligator tag for an approved property and put that tag on the alligator.

Agents seized the alligator hide.

Taking an alligator from an unapproved area brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. David Sanford, Corporal Derek Logan, Corporal Lucas Hidalgo and Agent Rebecca Bercegeay.