Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish.

Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.

Agents were on patrol when they observed five subjects actively hunting ducks. Agents watched as Relle then drove a pickup truck around the outside of the pond while firing a shotgun to scare the ducks that were resting on the pond. The five subjects admitted to working with Relle to scare the ducks up for them.

When agents made contact with Relle, he was in possession of over the limit of ducks that he harvested from a hunt he made earlier in the day. Agents seized eight whistling ducks and donated them to a local charity.

Rallying migratory game birds and possessing over the limit of ducks brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Relle also faces civil restitution totaling $212 for the replacement value of the whistling ducks.

Agents involved are Sgt. Gerald Sander, Sgt. Thomas Wolf and Senior Agent Sal Mangano.