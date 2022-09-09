Agents cite Theriot man for oyster violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Theriot man for alleged oyster violations on September 7 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Abelardo Carbajal, 59, for not possessing a commercial vessel license and failing to complete logbook requirements.

Agents made contact with Carbajal near Taylors Bayou actively fishing for oysters. During the stop, agents found that Carbajal failed to complete his logbook sheet for the fishing trip and he did not possess a current commercial vessel license. Agents seized five sacks of oysters and returned them to the water.

Failing to possess a commercial vessel license carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Failing to complete logbook requirements brings up to a $25 fine. Agents participating in the case are Corporal Norman Deroche and Agent Jebadiah Kraft.