Agents Cite Three Men for Hunting Migratory Game Birds Over a Baited Area

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged migratory game bird violations on Dec. 17 in Iberia Parish.

Agents cited Ricky Berthelot Sr, 52, Ricky Berthelot Jr., 31, and David Berthelot, 49, all from Bayou Pigeon, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area.

Agents setup surveillance on a pond in the Atchafalaya Basin that was baited with corn. Agents witnessed the three men arrive and then hunt over the baited area. Agents seized five wood ducks and donated them to a local charity.

All migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court. Agents involved in this case are Sgt. Thomas Ashley, Corporal Tyler Smith and Corporal Luke Langley.