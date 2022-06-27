Agents Cite Three Men on Separate Patrols in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Martin Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three subjects in three separate cases in Lafourche, St. Martin and Terrebonne parishes on June 17 and 18.

Agents cited Francis Fonseca Jr., 35, of Lockport, on June 17 for taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license. Agents were on patrol in Lafourche Parish when they observed Fonseca Jr. engaged in commercial fishing activity. Agents made contact with Fonseca Jr. and he did not possess the required gear license. Agents seized six crates of crabs and returned them to the water.

On June 18, agents cited Jearmie Bourg Jr., 26, of Chauvin, for blocking passage of fish and failing to have a commercial gear licence. Agents received information about a vessel blocking the passage of fish in Bourdreaux Canal in Terrebonne Parish. Agents arrived on the scene and found Bourg Jr. actively skimming for shrimp in the water control structure in Boudreaux Canal. Agents made contact with Bourg Jr. and he did not possess the required gear license. Agents seized 240 pounds of shrimp.

On June 18, agents arrested Christopher Dinnatteo, 39, of Morgan City, for operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) and resisting and officer. Agents were on patrol on the Belle River in St. Martin Parish when they observed Dennatteo operating a vessel. Agents made contact with Dinnatteo who showed signs of impairment. Dinnatteo got combative with agents during his arrest and gave false information relating to his identity. Agents arrested Dinnatteo and booked him into the Morgan City Jail.

Commercial fishing without a commercial gear license and blocking the passage of fish brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. DWI on the water carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Resisting an officer brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Agents participating in these cases are Sgt. Stephen Rhodes, Lt. Joey Thompson, Senior Agent Jeremy Foret, and Sgt. Gerald Sander.