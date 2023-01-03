Agents Cite Three Subjects for Rabbit Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three subjects for alleged rabbit hunting violations on Dec. 14 in Orleans Parish.

Agents cited Austin Constant, 26, Joseph Bellande, 45, John Wust, 26, all from St. Bernard Parish, for hunting from a moving vehicle.

Agents received an anonymous tip about people hunting rabbits from all-terrain vehicles (ATV) in New Orleans East. LDWF agents arrived on scene in a wooded area and observed the subjects riding ATVs and shooting rabbits.

Agents made contact with the subjects and found them in possession of 23 rabbits and they admitted to shooting the rabbits while riding ATVs. Agents seized all of the rabbits and donated them to a local charity.

Hunting from a moving vehicle brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $729 for the replacement value of the illegally taken rabbits.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Salvador Mangano, Corporal Austin Landry, Corporal Dylan Egan, and Senior Agent Shea Schexnaydre.