Agents Cite Two Subjects for Shrimping Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged shrimping violations in Terrebonne Parish on July 28.

Agents cited Ronald Verret Jr., 40, and Amy Palmer, 39, both of Houma, for skimming for shrimp during a closed season.

Agents were on patrol near East Bay Junop when they observed a shrimping vessel actively skimming for shrimp in closed waters. Agents made contact with Verret Jr. and Palmer on the vessel and found them in possession of 1,560 pounds of shrimp.

Agents seized the shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder. They also seized the two skimmer nets.

Skimming for shrimp during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. In addition to any and all other penalties, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer, and butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer, or butterfly net, only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system, which is accessible to LDWF. The court shall sentence the violator to perform 40 hours of community service.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Gerald Sander and Agent Joel Rubio.