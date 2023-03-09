Agents Cite Two Subjects for Shrimping Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged shrimping violations in Terrebonne Parish on March 7.

Agents cited Keith Eschete, 61, from Montegut, and Keeley Vice, 49, from Tylertown Miss., for using skimmers during a closed season and using oversized skimmer nets.

Agents were on patrol around 12:50 a.m. on March 7 in state offshore waters south of Terrebonne Parish near Oyster Bayou when they observed a skimmer vessel actively shrimping in closed waters.

Agents made contact with Eschete and Vice on the vessel and found them in possession of 1,453 pounds of shrimp.

Agents seized the shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder. They also seized the two oversized skimmer nets.

Using skimmers in a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Using oversized skimmers carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case were Sgt. Gerald Sander and Corporal Brent Hebert.