Agents Execute Search Warrants in the Lockport Area Resulting in Three Arrests

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents executed search warrants this week in Lockport resulting in three arrests. Travis Sanchez, 40, of Lockport, Dillon Toups, 32, of Gheens, and Jordan Barrios, 34, of Raceland were all arrested.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Sanchez for the sale of methamphetamine and heroin from his residence on East Fontinelle Street in Lockport. During the course of the investigation, agents obtained warrants for Sanchez and Toups and a search warrant for the residence.

On July 19, 2022, agents arrived at the residence to conduct the search. There, they found Sanchez and Toups and took them into custody. Toups was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. During the search of the residence, agents found heroin and other paraphernalia. Sanchez and Toups were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Sanchez was booked with two counts of distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin, and his bail is set at $250,000. Toups was booked with distribution of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $110,000.

In a separate investigation, agents had obtained a warrant for Barrios for distribution of methamphetamine. On July 19, they located Barrios at a residence on Myrtle Drive in Lockport. He was found with marijuana in his possession. Barrios was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana. He was released on July 21, 2022, after posting bail in the amount of $50,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), these booking photos cannot be released.