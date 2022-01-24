Aggravated Kidnapping added to charges for Homicide Suspect in Thibodaux shooting

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that Terrione R. Thomas (B/M, 26 of Baton Rouge, La.), has been charged with (2-Counts) of Aggravated Kidnapping (Felony) in addition to (2-Counts) of Second Degree Murder (Felony) No Bond Hold.

Terrione R. Thomas who was located at an out of town hospital and later taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Saturday, January 22, 2022, is now in custody at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Terrione R. Thomas was being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was transported back to Thibodaux earlier today by members of the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office.

These charges come following a shooting that took place on Friday, January 21, 2022, at an establishment in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Investigation revealed that Terrione R. Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute with Alvin Turner at a private party, which led to Terrione R. Thomas leaving the establishment, retrieving a gun and retuning to the private party. Terrione R. Thomas then began shooting at Alvin Turner (B/M, 47) ultimately killing him. A second victim (Linda M. Johnson B/F, 70) was also struck by gunfire during the incident and succumbed to her injuries as well.

Also through investigation on scene, Timothy Paul Thomas (B/M, 38 of Gray, La), who is the brother of Terrione R. Thomas was found to be assisting Terrione R. Thomas in evading police. Timothy Paul Thomas was located that night (January 21, 2022), and arrested for (1-Count) of Accessory After the Fact of 2nd Degree Murder (Felony).

Timothy R. Thomas and Terrrione R. Thomas remain incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a No Bond Hold. The incident remains under investigation and detectives are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects or charges. A suspected motive of the shooting and further details of the investigation is being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.

Chief Bryan Zeringue added; “Anytime lives are taken through a senseless act, it is a very tragic day for our community. We as Law Enforcers take matters such as this very serious and will continue to do our part to see that justice is served. We cannot express how important it is for the community to cooperate and come forward with information that may assist us in any and all investigations. It is crucial that we as law enforcement personnel continue to work with our community partners and neighboring agencies to ensure those responsible are brought before our justice system and held accountable. I want to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department & East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation. On behalf of the Thibodaux Police Department, our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with all families involved.”