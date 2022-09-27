Anonymous tip leads to the arrest of 8 on drug-related charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested eight individuals after finding narcotics at Thibodaux residence. The arrests occurred at a home on Ledet Drive on Thursday.

Agents had received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. LPSO narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole during a compliance check for Ryan Lirette, 55. When agents arrived, they encountered several people and discovered drugs in the residence. Agents then obtained a search warrant and found heroin and methamphetamine inside the residence.

In all, eight individuals were arrested, including Lirette who was charged with maintaining a structure for narcotics use. Jeremy Frederick, 43, of Arnaudville and Kathryn Gibson, 46, of Breaux Bridge were also arrested for possession of heroin.

Five individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine:

Jennifer Fessler, 28, of Choctaw Taylor Lachney, 29, of Thibodaux Arabella Leray, 22, of Thibodaux James Gueho, 39, of Thibodaux Todd Broussard, 33, of Houma

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), these mug shots will not be released.