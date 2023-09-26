Anthony Whitley vehicle pursuit

On September 25, 2023 at approximately 7:45pm the Houma Police Department arrested Anthony Whitley following a vehicle pursuit that lead officers from East Houma to Schriever.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for disobeying a stop sign at which time the driver refused to stop. As the suspect then lead officers on a chase that eventually ended with the suspect pulling over and exiting his vehicle where he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The driver was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, crack pipe and $602 in cash. The suspect was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his and arrest for other agencies.

As a result the suspect was charged with Failure to stop and yield, following to close, failure to appear for jury duty, expired inspection sticker, turning signals required, aggravated flight, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, resisting arrest by force or violence, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O., Louisiana State Police and the Lafourche Parish S.O. for their assistance.