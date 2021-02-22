APSO arrests Houma man wanted for attempted murder after vehicle pursuit

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies received information that a suspect in a stolen vehicle was stopped at a gas station in Gonzales on Sunday, February 21 shortly before 3 a.m.

When deputies attempted to approach the suspect in the stolen truck, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed that led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit. The Gonzales Police Department assisted deputies at which time the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Airline Highway and Highway 621.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Tevin Jackson, took off on foot and was later apprehended. Through investigation it was learned that Jackson was wanted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Deputies located a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, and a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on Jackson at the time of his arrest.

Jackson, of Houma, was charged with possession of stolen property over $25,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic signal violation, driving on a divided highway, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.



He is being held at the Ascension Parish Jail on a $455,000 bond.