Armed and Dangerous: LSP searches for suspect in multiple shooting incidents in several parishes

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office , Troopers are working closely with partners from East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office , and other local agencies to locate 31 year old suspect Matthew Mire. **He is considered armed and dangerous** Contact 911 to report suspicious activity. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, on October 9, at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville. When deputies entered the home, they found a male and female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge with life threatening injuries. Pamela Adair, 37, succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. The male victim remains in critical condition. Through further investigation, deputies learned the gunman involved in this incident is also connected to an early morning shooting incident in Livingston Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are both working closely together to help find the person of interest in these shootings. “We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

On October 9, 2021, just after midnight, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17,000 stretch of Hwy 444 in Livingston, LA.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Deputies located two victims – a male & a female – with gunshot wounds. The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm & leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door & firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.’ Through our investigation, Matthew Mire has been named a person of interest in this case. It’s believed Mire stole a vehicle from Livingston to flee to a neighboring parish.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: Blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Sheriff Ard says, ‘Working with our law enforcement partners, it appears Mire is also responsible for crimes in Ascension Parish.’

After those two incidents, it’s believed Mire crossed paths with Louisiana State Police: ‘The preliminary investigation indicates that on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Hwy 42 east of LA HWY 73 (Jefferson Hwy) in Ascension Parish. The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper. The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled the scene on Hooshootoo Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. We believe the suspect is in the area and is considered armed and dangerous,’ – Louisiana State Police.

At this hour, Troopers with Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area of Hooshootoo Road at Tiger Bend Road following a LSP traffic stop and pursuit. The white male suspect is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the Trooper and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.