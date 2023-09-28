Armed Intoxicated Subject Resists Arrest After Making Threats At Local Alcohol Establishment

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Gregory Dirance (B/M, 39 of Raceland, La.), for Disturbing the Peace (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Firearm on the Premises of an Alcohol Beverage Establishment (Misdemeanor) & Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence (Felony).

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers responded to a local Alcohol Establishment in the 700 block of St. Mary Street (LA Hwy 1), in reference to an armed irate intoxicated subject threatening patrons inside the business. Upon arrival, officers immediately located the suspect and attempted to detain him. The suspect later identified as Gregory Dirance began actively resisting officers by being physically combative. After a lengthy struggle, Mr. Dirance was successfully placed under arrest, but not before officers recovered a weapon (Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380) that fell from his person during the struggle.

Mr. Dirance was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he was booked and awaits bond.