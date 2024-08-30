Suspect Wanted in Armed Robbery Incident on Authement Street

Terrebonne Parish Council adopts Property Tax millage rates for 2024 tax yearAugust 30, 2024
On August 28, 2024, officers from the Houma Police Department responded to an armed robbery that had already occurred in the 400 block of Authement Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who stated that he was robbed by a subject he identified as Shawn Durkins. The victim reported that Shawn brandished a handgun, pointed it at him, and demanded his cash, phone, and car keys before fleeing the area.
Despite efforts to locate Shawn Durkins, officers have not yet been successful. Shawn Durkins is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Houma Police Department immediately.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.