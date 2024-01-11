Arrest and Drug Seizure: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Announces Successful Traffic Stop Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Dondre Roychon Morgan, 31, was arrested for traffic related offenses, along with multiple charges of drug possession, in connection with the incident.

On January 9th, shortly after 8:00 pm, a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of James Aitkens Street, after witnessing the driver commit several traffic related violations. The Deputy attempted to contact the driver at the time of the stop, who fled on foot into the backyard of a nearby residence, where he was apprehended. Authorities identified the driver as Dondre Roychon Morgan, of Houma, who was detained in connection with the incident. As Deputies continued to investigate, a search of the area where Morgan was apprehended was completed, and a significant amount of illegal narcotics were discovered. Deputies discovered evidence leading to Morgan being in possession of the narcotics at the time of the incident.

Further information revealed that Morgan was in possession of several types of illegal narcotics to include Methamphetamines, Crack Cocaine, MDMA, and Marijuana.

Morgan was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and booked on charges of Turn signals required, Careless operation of a motor vehicle, Driving under suspension, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (2 counts), and Resisting an officer by flight. Morgan remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Patrol Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”