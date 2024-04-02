Arrest made following seizure of marijuana, ecstasy, mushrooms, cash, drug paraphernalia and firearms

April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024

Andrew Nora (20, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin (Mushrooms) (Felony), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order Prohibited (Misdemeanor) & Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a traffic stop/narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of a large amount of marijuana, ecstasy, mushrooms, cash, drug paraphernalia and several firearms.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024 shortly after 2:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Lynn Street. The search warrant was a result of findings on a traffic stop with Mr. Nora, where he was found to be in possession of more than a quarter pound of marijuana and $1,350.00 in U.S. Currency.


A search warrant was granted for his residence, which later resulted in the recovery of over 30 pounds of Marijuana, 1 pound of Mushroom Extract, ¾ pound of Mushrooms, 52 Individual THC Vaping Pens, ¾ ounce of Ground Mushrooms, 3,230 gross grams of liquid Promethazine, an assortment of drug paraphernalia, two 9mm Handguns and an additional $1,163.00 in U.S. Currency.

Mr. Nora was placed under arrest and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he later posted a cash bond of $127,000.00.

Thibodaux Police Department - Press Release

