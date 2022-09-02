Arrest made following yesterday’s murder on Paulette Street

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a shooting investigation that left one man dead. Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, of Houma, was arrested for Second Degree Murder for his involvement in the investigation.

Shortly before 11:00pm, on September 1, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) received multiple calls in regard to gun shots heard in the 200 block of Paulette Street. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area, and located the deceased body of a male subject, inside of a vehicle on Paulette St. Deputies observed the vehicle to be parked in front of a private residence and quickly determined that the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was identified at the scene, though his identity is not being released at this time. TPSO received a call from Philip Anthony Fuchs shortly after the initial reports of gun shots and told authorities that he was responsible for the shooting and left the scene. Additional TPSO Deputies responded to a private residence where Fuchs was located, and he was taken into custody.

TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives were dispatched to the scene and assumed the investigation. During the investigation, TPSO Patrol and Detectives learned that a disturbance occurred between Fuchs and the victim, as a result of a previous disturbance between the two. Detectives also learned that the victim was accompanied by 2 minor children, who were present at the time of the shooting. As the incident occurred, the minor children ran from the scene to a nearby residence, where they called 911. The minor children were unharmed during the incident.

Violent Crimes Detectives conducted an interview with Philip Fuchs, who outlined the circumstances of the disturbance, and also provided Detectives with video surveillance footage of the incident. TPSO Detectives later arrested Philip Anthony Fuchs for a charge of Second-Degree Murder, and he was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on No Bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that this incident is still in the early stages and continues to be investigated. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As always, I ask for patience and privacy for the victim’s family, and all involved in this incident. This is an extremely tragic event, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very unfortunate situation.

All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.