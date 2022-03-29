Arrest made in connection to vehicle burglary and theft ring in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Jerome Davis (B/M, 19) of New Orleans, La, for 8-Counts of Felony Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, 2-Counts of Felony Attempted Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and 4-Counts of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Over the last several months, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating a vehicle burglary and theft ring throughout the City Limits of Thibodaux. After a lengthy investigation including cell phone search warrants, Detectives were able to link Jerome Davis to being the ringleader of these crimes. With Mr. Davis already being incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on separate charges, Detectives were able to interview Mr. Davis where he gave a full confession linking himself along with other suspects from the New Orleans area. Mr. Davis is responsible for 13 different incidents in 2022 where a vehicle was either burglarized or stolen and brought to the New Orleans area, where they were later located by law enforcement officials in that area. Mr. Davis also confessed to stealing a motor vehicle from an older incident dating back to August of 2021.

The investigations remains underway and other suspects are not being ruled out. Detectives will continue to work with surrounding law enforcement agencies specifically N.O.P.D. and L.S.P. Investigations, until all suspects are brought to justice. Jerome Davis remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, with an additional bond of $350,000.00. Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to thank these outside agencies for their assistance thus far in this investigation.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to also urge our community partners to ensure all property and vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended. We are finding that majority of the burglary related complaints we are handling, result in the victimized party leaving their automobiles unlocked with valuables and weapons inside. We also have noticed a trend of vehicle keys and key fobs being left inside the unsecured vehicles. As always, we encourage our community partners if you see or witness any type of criminal activity or anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. “Locking your vehicles and removing any valuables can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”