Arrest made in April night club shooting in Houma

May 25, 2021
Louisiana ending statewide school mask mandate
May 25, 2021

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that on Friday, May 21, 2021, Brandon Johnson was arrested in St. Charles Parish on the Terrebonne Parish arrest warrants for five (5) counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder in connection with the Lenny’s Night Club shooting. TPSO deputies transported Johnson from the St. Charles Parish Jail to the Terrebonne Parish Jail where he remains without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Soignet is asking for anyone with information to contact TPSO detectives, (985)876-2500, more arrest(s) are expected to follow.


Update: April 27, 2021

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announces that after several hours into the investigation TPSO detectives have obtained arrest warrants for a shooter responsible for the Lenny’s Night Club Shooting that occurred on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021. Brandon Deshawn Johnson Aka “Pee Pee”, birth date 02/12/2002, of Houma, La. is WANTED for 5 Counts of Attempted 1St Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.



