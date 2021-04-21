Arrest made in connection with gun found on Thibodaux elementary school property

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Deanthony Johnson (B/M, 27 of Thibodaux, La.), for Flight from an Officer & Carrying a Firearm/Dangerous Weapon on School Property/Firearm Free Zone (Felony).

On Monday, April 12, 2021, shortly before noon, members of the Thibodaux Police Department assisted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office with the recovery of a found handgun on C.M. Washington Elementary School property. The firearm, which was discovered by a student, was found near the edge of the property and was believed to have been there for several days prior, when the school would have been closed for spring break.

A joint investigation immediately began between the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine how the gun ended up on school campus. Through investigation and video surveillance captured in the area, it was learned that the recovery of the gun was related to a traffic incident that occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021.

On Monday April 5, 2021, shortly before 2:00 p.m., a Thibodaux Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 white Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. After failing to stop initially, the vehicle did stop near the intersection of Ledet Street & School Street, at which time two black male passengers fled on foot from the vehicle in opposing directions. At this time, the driver later identified as Joshua Johnson attempted to again flee from police in the vehicle. Once realizing that the officer was not giving chase to the fleeing passengers, Mr. J. Johnson again stopped. A felony traffic stop was then conducted, which led to the apprehension of Mr. J. Johnson, who had an active Probation and Parole Warrant for a Parole Violation.

A search of the vehicles interior resulted in the findings of approximately 7 grams of suspected marijuana, one of which appeared to be dipped in an unknown substance. Mr. J. Johnson claimed ownership of the found narcotics and was arrested for Turning Movements and Required Signals, Violation of Probation/Parole (Felony), Flight from an Officer & Sale or Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Mr. J. Johnson was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a No Bond Hold.

The investigating officer was able to later positively identify one of the fleeing passengers as Deanthony Johnson. A warrant for the violation of Flight from an Officer was issued for Mr. D. Johnson on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with a $1000.00 bond.

The joint investigation that began on Monday, April 12, 2021, after the recovery of the firearm on C.M. Washington’s campus, resulted in Mr. D. Johnson being captured on video surveillance jumping a fenced barrier to enter the south side of school campus where the weapon was found by the student. Mr. D. Johnson then fled through campus, before exiting the north end of the property. Mr. D. Johnson was positively identified from several different camera angles. Once obtaining this information, this led officers to secure a second warrant on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for Mr. D. Johnson on the charge of Carrying a Firearm/Dangerous Weapon on School Property/Firearm Free Zone (Felony), with a $25,000.00 bond.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, Mr. D., Johnson turned himself in to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he later posted a $26,000.00 bond.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafourche Parish School Board for their assistance in this investigation. Chief Zeringue echoes Sheriff Webre in saying “The incident could have been disastrous if not for those students who did the right thing and reported their findings to school officials. These students are truly heroes.” Chief Zeringue added, our utmost effort goes into every investigation we handle, however this incident especially struck home to the many law enforcement officials that are parents. A criminal that is willing to put children in a position of possible tragedy so they can evade police is inconceivable. As Chief of Police in the City of Thibodaux, I assure our community partners that our agency is committed to a continued partnership with Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish School Board Superintendent Jarod Martin.