Arrest made in overdose death at Houma hotel; one still at large

On April 25, 2021, officers responded to an overdose death at the Budget Inn which is located in the 300 block of New Orleans Blvd in Houma. The victim was identified as Sherrial Guidry, age 53, and the cause of death was determined to be an overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Further investigation was conducted by the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division and the Investigative Services Division. After an extensive investigation, the investigators determined that Draper Queen, age 40, Kendell Johnson, 40, Howard Girod, 35, and Christopher Rice, 29, were directly responsible for the death of the victim by providing her with the narcotics.

All of the mentioned suspects were present at the time of the victim’s death and failed to contact emergency services as they were attempting to avoid the police. The suspects drove around to several locations attempting to collect Narcan for nearly an hour before telling a citizen that the victim was deceased within the hotel room and departed the area.

As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained for Draper Queen, Kendell Johnson, Howard Girod and Christopher Rice for the charge of Negligent Homicide.

As of July 6th, 2021 Christopher Rice, had not been located, and at that time, agents developed information on the location of Rice. Agents were in the area of Beatrice Street when Rice was seen within a vehicle and attempted to stop him as he attempted to flee but was quickly contained within the vehicle as he was throwing narcotics from it. In addition to Negligent Homicide, Rice was also charged with Possession with the intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Narcotics in the presence of a Juvenile, Drug Proceeds and Obstruction of Justice.

Howard Girod is still at large and anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.