Arrest Made in Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Molestation Case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Saquan Jaleel Nixon, 32, was arrested for Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

In January of 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to an address in the 2600 block of Anaheim Drive, where they learned of a complaint of sexual abuse against a juvenile under the age of 14, which was reported by a family member. Patrol Deputies learned details of the abuse, and the victim identified Saquan Jaleel Nixon as the person responsible for the abuse. The investigation was later turned over to the Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office, for further review.

Through the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives responded and spoke with the victim, who confirmed the sexual abuse that was suffered from Nixon. Detectives spoke with the victim, and later located Nixon, who was brought in for questioning.

During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives interviewed and arrested Saquan Jaleel Nixon, for charges of Molestation of Juvenile. Nixon is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on No Bond by local judges.

Information on the victim’s identity is not being released.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are not known. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and justice to a dangerous offender.”