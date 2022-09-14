Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

That night, Thibodaux Police Detective’s processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and began working around the clock on the investigation. Through the investigation a Juvenile Male 15yoa was learned to be a suspect in the shooting. On today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the 15 year old Juvenile Male was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with 1-Count of Second Degree Murder. The juvenile is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, awaiting court proceedings.

The incident remains under investigation. Suspected motive will not be released at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.