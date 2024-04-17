Arrests Made In April 6th Shooting Investigation

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two separate arrests were made connected to the April 6, 2024, shooting investigation, which also led to multiple other gun, drug and warrant related arrests on additional subjects.

Darion Folse (20, B/M, – Raceland, LA) is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder (3-Counts – Felony), Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (4-Counts – Felony) & Illegal Use of Weapons (Felony).

Camron Franklin (21, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder (3-Counts – Felony), Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (4-Counts – Felony) & Illegal Use of Weapons (Felony).

Latajh Henry (19, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony).

Jaquane Smith (21, B/M, – Houma, LA) is charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony).

Joshua Lamark (23, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony) & Illegal Use of a Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old (Misdemeanor).

Ahmad Williams (24, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with a Contempt of Court Warrant for Failure to Appear.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 4:20 p.m. members of the Thibodaux Police Department began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Acadia Road.

On the aforementioned date, the Thibodaux Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 phone calls of a shooting that took place outside a fast food establishment in the 1000 block of S. Acadia Road. When police arrived, they discovered a crime scene and property damage, but all parties involved had fled the scene.

Thibodaux Police Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidentiary purposes. This investigation has been ongoing and after a lengthy investigation around the clock, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division secured warrants on two shooters involved in the incident. It was determined it was an isolated incident and all parties involved were identified. No subjects were reported injured in the incident; however, multiple pieces of equipment at the fast food establishment were struck, along with several unoccupied vehicles in the area.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, an operation took place inside the City of Thibodaux between the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Thibodaux Police Department S.W.A.T. Team and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where an attempt was made to apprehend Darion Folse and Camron Franklin on active warrants related to the shooting. During the operation, four other subjects were located with the two shooting suspects and were all arrested on unrelated drug, gun and warrant charges.

Other suspects are not being ruled out, as the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue working diligently, following every lead necessary to apprehend any and all responsible parties involved.

All subjects were booked and charged accordingly and the incident remains under investigation. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.