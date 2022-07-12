Arrests Made In Hit And Run Investigations

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two subjects were arrested in connection with two separate Hit & Run Crashes that happened in close proximity of one another during the holiday weekend.

Terrance Faucheaux (19, W/M, – Vacherie, LA) ) is charged with Hit & Run Driving.

Kordell Willson (22, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Hit & Run Driving.

Over the course of the last week, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Patrol Division has been investigating two separate Hit & Run Crashes in the 1200 block of Canal Boulevard, which resulted in severe property damage. A thorough investigation and video evidence was able to lead detectives to the drivers responsible for the crash, who both gave a full confession. Both drivers were issued Misdemeanor Summons’ and released with a future court date.

Chief Zeringue would like to continue to remind our community partners to drive with caution and if you are in fact in an accident, please contact the authorities to prevent any unnecessary criminal liability.