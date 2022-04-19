Assistance needed in Lockport Hit & Run crash

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a Hit & Run crash that occurred within the Town of Lockport.

During the morning hours of April 19, 2022, Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a Hit & Run crash that occurred on Crescent Avenue and Church Street. During the course of the investigation, Officers learned that the suspect vehicle was a GMC Yukon, white in color, driven by an unknown black male (both can be seen in the photographs below).

Officers determined that the suspect vehicle left the area traveling southbound on Crescent Avenue. The suspect vehicle should have extensive front end damage as a result of the crash.

Officers are now seeking the public’s help in this case. Anyone who may recognize the suspect vehicle or anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808, or through Facebook messenger.