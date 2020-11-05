Assumption Sheriff: Lafourche teenager arrested following threats toward Assumption High School

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports that a 17-year-old female from Lafourche Parish was charged by verified complaint with making threats towards Assumption High School and particular individuals.

Those threats were made on Wednesday prompting an aggressive response from the Sheriff’s Office and the school system.

Non stop investigation since the posts were first delivered led to detectives quickly identifying the suspect.

Detectives arrested the suspect early Thursday and charged her by verified complaint on counts of:

*Terrorizing

*Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School

*Cyberstalking

The juvenile was released to the custody of her parents pending court proceedings.

The suspect is not a student of the Assumption Parish School System.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe the threat to have been credible and there was no activity in furtherance of the threat.

Sheriff Falcon has assigned a notable presence of deputies at the high school for Thursday and anticipates no further school disruptions as a result of this incident.