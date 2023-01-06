Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants.

On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers responded to a report of an Attempted Armed Robbery in progress, located at a business in the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard.

While Thibodaux Police Officers were responding to the incident, the suspect in the Attempted Armed Robbery fled on foot toward the Rienzi Subdivision. The suspect, who was positively identified as Brandon Benoit by the business employees, was seen entering the residential area of the subdivision by responding officers. After losing sight of Mr. Benoit several times during the search, he was eventually located hiding in the rear yard of a residence. Mr. Benoit then led police in a short foot chase, but was quickly apprehended without incident.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Benoit, armed with a knife had entered the place of business and made threatening statements to employees while inquiring about cash in the business. Mr. Benoit was unsuccessful and was lured out the business, where employees were able to lock the door. It was also learned that the knife used in the Attempted Armed Robbery was a stolen weapon from a nearby Big Box Store, where Mr. Benoit stole the knife and several other items shortly before committing the Attempted Armed Robbery.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding, while officers attempted to search and subdue the suspect.

Mr. Benoit was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains. No bond has yet been set.