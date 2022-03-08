Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested for 2021 Shooting

Sheriff Tim Soignet announces the arrest of a Houma man who was arrested for attempted second degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Village East Subdivision in 2021.

On January 20, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff‘s Office and Houma Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Prospect Blvd. and Hayes St.

Once on scene, it was discovered that a 31 year old man had been shot in a drive-by shooting. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his back. The victim later recovered and was released from the hospital.

After further investigation, the suspect was identified as Tevin Jackson. TPSO detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jackson on the charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Tevin Jackson was apprehended in Ascension Parish on the Terrebonne Parish arrest warrants.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, TPSO deputies picked up Tevin Jackson from the Ascension Parish Jail and transported him to Terrebonne Parish where he was booked on the above mentioned charges.

Tevin Tereld Jackson, age 29, of Arlington Dr. Houma remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $275,000.00 bond. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call TPSO detectives (985) 876-2500.