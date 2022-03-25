Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Houma Police Department have arrested Sedric Williams (41 years of age, residing in Gibson and Houma) for one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Second-Degree Battery (warrants for the Houma Police Department).

The Attempted Second-Degree Murder arrest stems from an altercation at approximately 2:40am on March 19, 2022, in the 5500 North Bayou Black Dr. During this altercation, Williams struck a 41-year-old male with a machete. The male subject was transported to an out of area hospital where he is hospitalized. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

At approximately 1:20pm on March 24, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives tracked Sedrick Williams to an address on Memory Ln where he barricaded inside a residence. Houma Police Department SWAT team responded to assist with taking Williams into custody. Williams exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank Chief Dana Coleman and the Houma Police Department for their assistance in apprehending this dangerous individual.