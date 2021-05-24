Authorities arrest Terrebonne Parish attempted murder fugitive

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Shane Michael Coleman, 20, of 117 Laverne Drive, Thibodaux, LA and the filing of a verified complaint against a 16-year-old juvenile.

Early Saturday, deputies responded to a complaint of a person outside of a Plattenville business with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the suspect, but the suspect ignored commands to stop. Deputies observed the suspect hand something to a juvenile.

The suspect, now identified as Shane Michael Coleman, disregarded deputy commands continually resulting in him being tased on multiple occasions. Coleman was eventually subdued.

Deputies located and detained the juvenile as well. The juvenile had 2 large caliber handguns in his possession.

As a result of the investigation, deputies determined that at some point, Shane Michael Coleman did in fact give the juvenile a large caliber handgun.

Due to a warrant inquiry with the Communications Division, deputies were advised that Shane Michael Coleman was a wanted fugitive from Terrebonne Parish on a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Shane Michael Coleman was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Fugitive for Terrebonne Parish – Attempted Second Degree Murder

*Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

*Inciting a Felony

*Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

*Resisting an Officer – 4 Counts

*Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense

A verified complaint was filed against the 16-year-old juvenile on counts of:

*Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Minor – 2 Counts

*Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent pending further orders of the court.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrest are expected.

For additional information concerning this News Release, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.