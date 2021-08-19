Authorities increase rewards for information on suspects in Houma shootings

Reginald DeHart
August 19, 2021
Bourgeois Meat Market to Expand with an Additional Location
August 19, 2021

Authorities have increased the rewards for information leading to the arrests of suspects in two separate Houma shootings.



From the Houma Police Department:

The Houma Police Department along with Crimestoppers would like to announce an increase in the rewards for Davante Verret, who is wanted for the murder of Treyce Bryant, and Jamanie Dotch, who is wanted for the shooting of a 60-year-old female who was picking up her grandkids at St. Francis De Sales.

 

Initially, the reward was $1,000 but has been increased temporarily to $3,000 for each suspect.  It is the goal of Law Enforcement and its partners to bring these dangerous individuals into custody.



 

The increased reward will apply to the first person providing information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.  



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 18, 2021

UPDATE: Authorities recover boat, jet skis stolen in Mulberry

Read more